New price point for Keep Colorado Wild Pass, half the cost of current pass

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- At Wednesday's Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting, members passed a new price point for the Keep Colorado Wild Pass (KCW Pass). At $29, the new price is half the cost of the current annual park pass.

According to CPW, the passes will be offered to all Coloradans through the Division of Motor Vehicles starting in 2023. The pass will be included when a person registers a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle. Vehicle registrants will have the option to decline the pass.

“When living in Colorado, a love for the outdoors becomes inevitable; it’s a part of who we are. Natural beauty surrounds us and spending time in nature enriches all of our lives,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “So whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands, and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado - and support those that manage it.”

Officials say the new KCW Pass is part of the Polis administration's plans to save people money, sustainably increase funding for conserving natural resources, bolstering local communities, and serves as an annual parks pass for all Colorado State Parks.

“I’m thrilled that the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will help save Coloradans even more money and help people experience our world-class state parks system and great outdoors. Drastically reducing the cost for an annual state parks and public lands pass from $84 per year to just $29 annually for unlimited access will save families and individuals money and ensure care for our treasured parks and public lands and I thank President Fenberg, Reps. Tipper and Will and Senator Donovan for working with our administration on the landmark Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Coloradans can also buy the KCW Pass. CPW says people who do that are directly investing in park maintenance projects, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and educational and equity programs.

For more information on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass, click here.