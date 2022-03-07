Suspect in custody after firing shots during fight outside of Pueblo bar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots during a fight outside of a bar in downtown Pueblo.

Saturday, police received reports of a fight with weapons at La Favorita on 119 W. B. St. at 12:52 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people fighting on B. Street.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the suspect who fired the shots was identified as 18-year-old Zachariah Roy Pino.

Police say Pino fired a handgun at people in the street from several feet away. According to police, it appears no one was hit.

Officers managed to arrest Pino, who is currently on probation for a 2nd Degree Assault case. He also has a restraining order prohibiting alcoholic beverages and possessing weapons.

Police say Pino was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Restraining Order Violation, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Illegal Consumption of Alcohol.

The Pueblo Police Department is now asking any victims and witnesses to come forward and speak to officers. People can contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.