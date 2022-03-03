Colorado Springs Police: robbery victim manages to detain suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after being detained by a victim he allegedly tried to rob.

Wednesday at roughly 11:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to a personal robbery in the 500 block of Gillette St.

According to police, witnesses told officers the suspect demanded money while threatening the victim with a golf club. When the victim refused, the suspect struck the victim in the face with the golf club.

Police say the victim managed to overpower and detain the suspect, 35-year-old David Roe, until officers arrived.

Officers arrested Roe for Attempted Robbery.