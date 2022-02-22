On the Lookout: hit-and-run; convenience store robbery; garage theft

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- Investigators are hoping a few blurry photos will trigger the memory of eyewitnesses, who can help solve a hit-and-run crime against a pedestrian.

The incident happened Sunday, January 16th, at 6:14 p.m., near East Bijou Street and Union Boulevard, just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

A 67-year-old man was walking his dog and hit by a vehicle, which Colorado Springs Police believe was a light-colored, possibly silver, 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy 4-door sedan. The vehicle was caught on surveillance camera, traveling westbound on Bijou after the crash.

The impact left the victim with serious injuries, and therefore, police say the car would likely have damage to its front passenger side, as well as to its passenger side-view mirror.

If you recognize the car, you're asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking tips from the public to identify a convenience store robber.

The heavy-set man targeted the Circle K at 1801 Main Street in Security/Widefield on February 6th, around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say, he demanded cash from the clerk and threatened that he had a weapon.

The suspect was wearing a black coat, black ski mask, blue jeans, and a light-colored baseball cap.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about the robbery, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are also seeking information on a suspect who stole items from a car inside a garage in the 17000 black of Blue Mist Grove, which is east of Lewis Palmer High School.

The suspect was wearing a white Nike hooded jacket, white tennis shoes, and gloves. His vehicle was a white older model Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner with black tire rims.

If you recognize the suspect and/or his vehicle, please call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

If you have video or pictures you'd like for us to bring exposure to and have submitted a police report, you can share your information via our share button.