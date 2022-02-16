State trooper almost hit, others injured during traffic stop along I-25 in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several people were injured and a Colorado State Trooper narrowly missed getting hit when a driver crashed into a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood stopped a 2010 Kia sedan on northbound I-25 near 58th Ave. in Denver for a speeding violation.

The Kia pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left. After Hood made contact, he returned to his motorcycle to write a citation.

Moments after Hood made it back to his motorcycle, a 2008 Dodge minivan crashed into the Kia, lifting it up and onto the barrier.

The incident was captured on dashcam footage:

The driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old man from Denver, sustained moderate injuries and was transported from the scene. The Dodge driver, a 20-year-old woman from Avondale, sustained minor injuries and was medically checked at the scene. CSP says there were two passengers in the Dodge, one sustained moderate injuries.

Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, released a statement on the close call.

Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways. Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn't play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed. Colonel Matthew Packard

Chief of the Colorado State Patrol

According to CSP, the Dodge driver was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury.

The Colorado "Move Over" law states that any driver approaching a stationary emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicle that has flashing/illuminated lights must move over at least one lane away. If the driver is unable to move over, the law states the driver must reduce their speed by at least 20 MPH under the speed limit.