El Paso County Sheriff searches for missing and endangered man last seen Feb. 15

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 61-year-old James Bradley was last seen at his home in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 in unincorporated El Paso County around noon on Feb. 15.

The sheriff's office believes Bradley let his home in a Maroon GMC Envoy SUV with Colorado license plate #NLQ021. According to the EPCSO, Bradley might be on his way to Oklahoma.

The sheriff's office says Bradley is white, 6'4", 189 pounds, and suffers from Dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.