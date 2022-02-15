On the Lookout: Shooting suspect’s ID wanted; Centennial High groping suspect sought

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just past midnight on January 15th, 2022, a shooting rattled the neighborhood near Classic Q's Bar, in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue in Pueblo.

Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the establishment.

Now, one month later, Pueblo Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say is connected to the shooting.

Surveillance shows the male suspect, wearing a number 45 jersey, walking up the sidewalk and greeting another man who appears to be leaving Classic Q's. The suspect then approaches another man, already sitting at the bar, later walking away to the pool hall surrounded by others.

Classic Q's Suspect (PPD)

If you recognize the suspect, and want to remain anonymous, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. If you know of the whereabouts of the suspect, tippers call also call Detective Mathews at 719-240-1613.

Pueblo Police are also in need of information leading to the arrest of a man, who's accused of inappropriately touching a female student in the parking lot of Centennial High School, before the morning bell rang, on Thursday, February 10th at 7:30 a.m.

Centennial High School Suspect (PPD)

That day, police were able to later find his vehicle, but, despite their efforts to arrest them -- to include use of a drone and K9 -- the suspect ran away.

The male suspect, who's described as being 5'7", and 25-30 years old, was last seen wearing gray coveralls and a black beanie.

If you know who he is, or where he could be, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.



