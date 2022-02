COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a business robbery on N. Academy Blvd. early Monday morning.

Police say they received the robbery report at around 12:13 a.m. in the 6400 block of N. Academy Blvd.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the cashier.

Prior to police arriving, the suspect fled from the scene.

The incident is under investigation.