Pueblo Police Department unveils new CSI trucks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department unveiled a new vehicle designed to give officers easier access to tools while working a crime scene.

The department says in the old trucks, officers had to climb in to access equipment. With the new CSI trucks, police will be able to do all of their work from just standing behind the bed of the truck.

Additionally, the trucks are more durable and will be able to go to scenes that are in inaccessible areas.

"A lot of the other detectives don't have off-road capabilities - so we can now transport personnel to those rural scenes that their vehicles might now allow them to get to," explained Stephen Jesik with the Pueblo Police Department.

The department will have five trucks with these capabilities and is currently working on painting them all.

According to PPD, each truck costs about $50,000.