Liberty High School students protest alleged sexual misconduct among peers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, several students held a protest at Liberty High School in response to alleged sexual misconduct among students.

Allison Cortez with Academy School District 20 shared with KRDO an email sent to the Liberty High School Community about the situation:

This afternoon, during lunch period, a group of approximately 40 students exercised their right to assemble and peacefully protest. The students protested sexual misconduct among Liberty High School (LHS) students. The protest, held by the LHS flagpole, lasted roughly an hour. The gathering was supervised by school leadership and security to ensure safety and minimize disruptions to learning. All students and staff are safe. Academy School District 20

However, a KRDO crew at the school reports the protest was still happening as of 2:30 p.m.

The district told KRDO they plan on reaching out to the organizers of the "event to fully understand its aims/goals."