Colorado Springs Police: man arrested, found with illicit narcotics and stolen weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man accused of drug trafficking.

According to police, AVOU personnel acted on source information indicating a man had a firearm and was drug trafficking from the Springs Motel on W. Colorado Ave.

On January 26, officers arrested Jacob Pinski on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, police say Pinski had methamphetamine and prescription narcotics in his possession.

CSPD says a subsequent search warrant executed at Pinski's motel room recovered additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and packaging that indicated he was distributing illicit narcotics.

Police say they also found a 9mm Beretta that had been modified to affix a silencer. According to CSPD, the firearm was stolen during a local burglary.