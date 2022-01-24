Defense requests witnesses be sequestered in Barry Morphew murder trial

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Witnesses will be sequestered in the Barry Morphew murder trial. Morphew, 54, is accused of killing his wife and the mother of his two daughters in 2020.

Suzanne Morphew, who was 48 when she was last seen, disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body, however, was never found.

Monday, Judge Ramsey Lama granted the defense's sequester request. Now, witnesses won't be allowed to observe trial proceedings or talk to anyone about the case when the trial begins in May.

Judge Lama just took over the case after the previous Chaffee County judge disqualified himself because of a possible conflict of interest involving the counsel of potential witnesses.