Nine-year-old Florissant fashion designer goes viral on TikTok

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- She's only nine years old, but a young fashionista from Florissant is already reaching millions through her clothing design posts on TikTok.

“I wanted to be a fashion designer since I was four and I been sewing off and on since I was five years old," said Aragon.

Kaia Aragon says she's been making one dress a day on average and has no plans on stopping. She's turned a hallway in her home into her runway, designing her dresses from the comfort of her bedroom.

“I basically just start pinning down my mannequin and just roll with whatever comes to my mind," explained Aragon.

Over the last two weeks, her designs have taken off on TikTok.

“It is interesting to see how her mind worked," said Tonya Aragon, her mother. "I would just hand her a piece of fabric and within an hour she would have this beautifully designed piece because I thought it was unique I thought it was worth sharing."

Her TikTok fans are calling her a young fashion prodigy, even fashion designer Vera Wang has taken notice.

"I feel happy because people all over the world are seeing my designs," said Aragon.

However, the young designer said she's not planning on jet-setting off to fashion week any time soon.

“I don’t know what I am gonna do next, but whenever I get in the mood to do it, I just start draping on my mannequin," said Aragon.