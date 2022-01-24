Fountain Police: man in custody after finding vehicle reported stolen from Thornton

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle out of Northern Colorado and arrested a man on multiple charges.

On Saturday, officers found a vehicle reported stolen out of Thornton in the 1100 block of South Santa Fe at 10:45 a.m.

Police say there was one occupant in the vehicle, later identified as 31-year-old Cameron Luna, who was taken into custody.

According to FPD, Luna had four active warrants for his arrest, including Criminal Impersonation, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Theft and Motor Vehicle Theft. Police say all the warrants were out of Adams and Jefferson Counties.

Officers also found additional unlawful controlled substance and multiple personal and financial identification documents belonging to dozens of individuals in Luna's possession.

Police say Luna was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he now faces additional charges including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Possession Identification Documents.