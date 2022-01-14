Pueblo police investigating fatal shooting on east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was fatally shot at a Dollar General on Pueblo's east side Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the location on 4th Street near Hudson.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the victim died at the scene, and detectives were trying to identify a suspect, but wasn't able to release any further details about the shooter or how it unfolded.

Viewers report a large police presence at the store with crime scene tape surrounding the property.

