King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The King Soopers grocery store chain, owned by Kroger, released a letter Saturday saying they drafted a new offer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 amidst labor disputes and planned strike.

The letter said that King Soopers is prepared to offer it's workers "unprecedented economic benefits" as well as what they believe to be excellent working conditions for their employees. They said they are hoping to come to a resolution and agreement with the union without it coming to a full-blown labor dispute.

In the short letter, the senior director of labor relations for Kroger urges UFCW Local 7 to use a federal mediator and work with them as quickly as possible to come to an agreement.

King Soopers said they are continuing to urge the union to do what's right for their associates and the community by returning to the bargaining table.