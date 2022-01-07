King Soopers employees in Colorado Springs will begin strike on Jan. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UFCW Local 7, the union representing King Soopers employees in Colorado, announced Friday that workers will begin their strike at 5 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to our news partners at 9News.

The union said they plan to strike for three weeks.

The contract between the union and Colorado Springs King Soopers clerks expires Saturday Jan. 8 and the contract with the union and King Soopers meat department employees in Colorado Springs is set to expire in February.

King Soopers enhanced their offer Thursday, including wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years. Some highlights included wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year with additional increases over the life of the contract, and starting pay increased to $16 an hour.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.