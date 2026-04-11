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Showers and Storms this Evening: Fire Danger Returns on Sunday

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Published 2:48 PM

Tonight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will move out of the I-25 Corridor by around 9 P.M. We will then see clearing skies overnight, with lows dipping down in the lower 40s for the the Pikes Peak Region.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures and Fire Weather Conditions. A Red Flag Warning does into effect for most of Southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Woodland Park. It will be in effect Sunday from 11 A.M. through 9P.M. We could see sustained winds out of the south at 20-30 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s.

We will continue to see Fire Weather Conditions on Monday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again climb into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will bring us our next chance of showers along with cooler weather. We could see some snow showers in the high country above 9,000 feet. Most areas along the I-25 will see a chance of rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will bring us mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will bring us lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s and the possibility of Fire Weather Conditions. Friday and Saturday, we do have a chance of showers along with much cooler weather.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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