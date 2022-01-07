Mesa County Sheriff’s Office rules 3-week-old infant’s death a homicide

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mesa County Sheriff's Office ruled the death of a 3-week-old boy as a homicide.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Kye Fields, of Mack, died on August 18, 2021, at Children's Hospital as a result of complications of blunt force head trauma.

MCSO says investigators are working to uncover the circumstances that led to to the infant's death.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office by calling (970)-242-6707 or submitting a tip online.