New report shows 63 Coloradans died in 2020 from domestic violence incidents

(KRDO) -- A report released by the Attorney General's Office shows at least 63 people died in Colorado in 2020 as a result of domestic violence incidents. That number includes suspects, the number of victims who died in Colorado due to domestic violence is 39.

According to the report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, fatalities decreased slightly in 2020 compared to 2019. However, last year was still the second-highest death toll from domestic violence within the last five years.

Of the 63 deaths in 2020:

35 were victims killed by their intimate partners

4 were collateral victims

24 were perpetrators of domestic violence

According to the report, an additional 15 domestic violence cases in 2020 involved attempted murders or near-deaths.

The report found that those living in rural counties are at a higher risk of domestic violence fatalities, citing limited resources and transportation.

Additionally, the most common risk factors present in the domestic violence fatality cases were intimate partners who:

Were posessive of their victims, 89%

Had a history of domestic violence assaults and stalking their victims, 77%

Stalked the victim, 69%

Had a pending legal action against them from their intimate partner victim, 66%

Had access to a firearm, 60%

Were financially dependent on the victim, 60%

“We all must work together to protect and help those who may be suffering in silence, including in rural areas of our state,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who chairs the board. “As we are reminded each year while compiling reports and acting on their recommendations, fatality review boards are a critical tool for communities to understand and prevent those deaths and suffering. This coming session of the Colorado General Assembly, the legislature should pass legislation to reauthorize the board to continue its work and to support local and regional domestic violence fatality review teams.”

The Attorney General's Office provided the following recommendations in this year's report:

Increased focus on policies aimed at improving economic stability for victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

Explore statutory change in response to teen dating violence and the development of resources for victims and offenders in these cases:.

Explore and study the need for enforcing mandates of domestic violence offender treatment following jail-based sentences and pre-release planning that incorporates assessment risk for intimate partner violence and lethality.

The report was dedicated to the 39 victims who died in 2020 due to domestic violence or occurring within the context of domestic violence, to victims and survivors everywhere, and to those who work every day to prevent these deaths.

Below is a list of their names:

Keli Jackson, 49

Mya Peña, 17

Karen Morales, 38

Nicole Stevenson, 33

Marcus Hardin, 41

Yasmin DaHabrah, 33

Heather Frank, 48

Scott Sessions, 53

Robin Barrett, 56

Greythonia Jackson, 22

Katrina Perez, 40

Brie Biondolillo, 37

Herbert Pruett, 51 Ann Jolynne Page Scott, 29

Tamara Dunn, 59

Elizabeth Reuse, 36

James Anderson, 62

Annie Acevedo, 20

Airica Beaty, 20

Jamal Thompson, 26

Alicia Banks-Newton, 32

Jurii Stolpp, 36

Coty Bass, 33

Suzanne Morphew, 49

Shakieta Pierce, 35

Unknown Woman Wendy Cupit, 50

Nola McCullough, 49

Michelle Johnson, 40

Shelby “Coty” Delisa, 28

Bianca Jimenez, 24

Clarissa Ford, 33

Elena Alinj, 23

Minor Kennard, 50

Kristin Olsen Reilly, 32

Kanokwan Smith, 47

Eusivio Luevano, 42

Hilary Engel, 45

Rachel Ream, 47

To read the full report, click here.