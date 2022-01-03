Man arrested after firing shots at Colorado Springs Old Chicago restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at a restaurant off North Academy Boulevard.

Sunday, officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the Old Chicago restaurant on reports of shots fired at 10:46 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the reporting party said several patrons wrestled the gun away from the suspect. He then left the area before officers arrived.

At the scene, officers found a single gunshot had been fired through a glass door leading into the restaurant.

According to police, the suspect was found later at their home and was taken into custody without further incident. Police identified the suspect as William Christopher Thomas III.