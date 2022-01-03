Fountain Police: two men arrested, found with stolen cars

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department arrested two men after responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

Monday at 6:45 a.m., police responded to the Tomahawk Truck Stop in the 1100 block of South Santa Fe Ave. to try and find a reported stolen vehicle. Once in the area, police saw two men going between the reported stolen vehicle and another vehicle, which was later identified as stolen.

Police searched the men and the stolen vehicles and found handguns, burglary tools, stolen motor vehicle parts, and drug paraphernalia.

The FPD identified the two suspects as 29-year-old Timothy Fillmore and 37-year-old Michael Bryant.





According to police, Fillmore had suspected heroin and methamphetamine. Police say both suspects are currently on parole.

Police say both suspects were booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and face several charges including Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Drug Paraphernalia.