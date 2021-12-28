Colorado cops cracking down on DUIs ahead of New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As drivers hit the roads to celebrate the holidays, the Colorado Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up to keep travelers safe from impaired drivers.

The "Heat Is On Holiday Parties" DUI enforcement period runs from Dec. 15-29, according to Colorado State Patrol. Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

As of Dec. 1, there have been 620 fatalities on Colorado roads. CSP says 221 of those fatalities, about 36% of the total, involved an impaired driver.

Law enforcement agency plans for your area can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

