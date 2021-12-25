2 suspects arrested after CSPD locate stolen vehicle at Motel 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects are in custody after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a routine check in the Motel 6 parking lot early Saturday morning.

In the police report, Officer Pitchford from the Falcon Division noticed a vehicle located in the Motel 6 parking lot at 3228 N. Chestnut Street with spray painted markings and no license plates.

Officer Pitchford checked the VIN on the suspicious vehicle and found out the vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, Dec. 13.

Upon further investigation, the stolen vehicle was also involved in an eluding incident in the Falcon Division on Sunday, Dec. 19.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, surveillance video obtained by police revealed two suspects entering the vehicle.

Police attempted to make contact with the suspects but they fled on foot.

The suspects were immediately arrested without incident.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Karli Lucas and the passenger, 39-year-old Joshua Stecken had separate felony warrants and were arrested and booked in the El Paso County Jail.

Police found 1.19 grams of methamphetamine during Lucas' arrest.

Lucas was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a sch II controlled substance, and obstructing a police officer.

Stecken was charged with obstructing a police officer.