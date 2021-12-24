New Pikes Peak Poet Laureate begins her two year term

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ashley Cornelius, a Colorado Springs native, will serve for two years as the new Pikes Peak Poet Laureate thanks to the Pikes Peak Library District.

Cornelius was named the new laureate in October for her impressive spoken-word poetry and activism in the community.

Ashley's poetry passion started when she was a student at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and uses her own life experiences to dictate and guide her art.

Ashley uses her poetry to discuss topics that some find hard to talk about, like racism, sexism. She is the first black poet laureate in the Pikes Peak Region, but she says, hopefully not the last.