Heat Continues for the Start of Your Work Week

A heat advisory remains in effect until 7PM tonight and our Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8PM tonight. We still have the flood warning for Canon City, Pueblo, and La Junta for the foreseeable future. As we head into the night we will keep skies mostly clear. It will be another mild night with lows in the upper 50s and then in low 60s for the eastern plains.

Monday will be yet another hot day for Southern Colorado, however temperatures will be slightly cooler with his in the mid 90s along the I-25 corridor. For the Eastern Plains and Pueblo you will be in the triple digits yet again, however temperatures will be about a degree or two cooler. There is Fire Weather Watch in effect starting Monday at 11 am and lasting until 9 pm due to low humidity, breezy conditions, and warm temperatures.

A cold front is expected to make its way through the area Tuesday, but we do not have an exact timing on the front yet but temperatures will fall into the 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures will continue to fall Wednesday, this will the be the coolest day of the work week with highs in the 70s to 80s. Rain chances enter back into the forecast.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will start to increase back into the 80s and 90s. Rain chances will continue.