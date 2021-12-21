Pueblo taxpayers paying thousands to repair Christopher Columbus Statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bust of Christopher Columbus on Abriendo Avenue in Pueblo was hit by vandals again over the weekend. Two security cameras caught individuals throwing red paint onto the monument. While police search for the suspects, city officials tell KRDO taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for the cleanup.

KRDO asked the Mayor's Office, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, and the Municipal Courts for an exact dollar amount spent on repairs. However, officials weren't able to provide an exact dollar amount.

"Those kinds of statues have become the center of contention," Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. "It's sad that it happens. It's too bad that people feel like that is the way they have to express their opinions by damaging public property but it hasn't been an inordinate financial burden for the City of Pueblo."

Pueblo Parks and Recreation Assistant Director, Mike Sexton told KRDO they have been out to repair damage at the statue between six and 12 times in 2021.

In May, damages from one specific demonstration cost the City of Pueblo between $6,000-$7,000 in repairs.

"This is America and if you don't like something you write a letter, you can protest, you can do several other things. The one thing you can't do and isn't okay is to be damaging property," Pueblo Police Sergeant Frank Ortega said.

In the last few years, the Columbus bust has been the topic of controversy. Several protests have turned violent and vandals have spray-painted words on the statue. Most recently, red paint stained the monument.

Gradisar told KRDO he has met with both sides of the contentious issue. He has been working to come to some kind of resolution over the monument. Gradisar referenced other cities dealing with controversial monuments and said he hopes that won't happen here.

"Either the city has taken it down or the protesters have pulled it down. That's what the end game has been. I hope Pueblo will be different than that, whether it will or not I think remains to be seen," Gradisar said.

Vandalizing the Columbus Statue is a felony in Pueblo County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryan Gonzales at (719)-251-4254. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.