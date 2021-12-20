Pueblo Police search for suspects involved in vandalizing Columbus statue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for the people involved with vandalizing the Christopher Columbus Monument on Abriendo Ave. in front of the Rawlings Library.

According to police, several suspects were caught on security cameras Sunday throwing red paint on the statue. PPD says the incident happened at 5:45 p.m.

Below is a video from the police department showing the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bryan Gonzales at (719)-251-4254. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.