Fountain Police arrest suspects found in stolen vehicle

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief chase, officers with the Fountain Police Department arrested two suspects after responding to a reported shooting.

Tuesday at 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Windsor Ln. for a shots fired call for service. At the scene, officers found a stolen vehicle with two men inside.

When police tried to contact the men, FPD says the suspects ran from the vehicle.

Officers managed to catch and arrest the men, later identified as 32-year-old Toby Herrera and 27-year-old Orlando Colangelo.

According to FPD, Colangelo had ID Documents and suspected Schedule II Controlled Substances and Herrera had an assault rifle.

Officers then searched the stolen vehicle and found another assault rifle.

Police booked the suspects into the El Paso County Jail.

According to FPD, Colangelo faces numerous charges including Motor Vehicle Theft, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Police say Colangelo is out on a personal recognizance bond in a domestic violence case.

Herrera was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of ID Documents.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719)-390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.