Colorado Springs boy continues tradition of visiting UPS drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Eight years ago, 11-year-old Carson Kight started a tradition of visiting UPS drivers.

When Carson was four, UPS made his dream of being a driver come true with a special truck. It all stemmed from a friendship he built with UPS driver, "Mr. Ernie."

Now, Carson comes back to the UPS building off of Emory Circle to deliver treats, a safety tip, and wave the drivers off as they head out on their routes.

"Because of what they did when I was four. It just meant so much to me, I knew that I had to give back to them," said Carson.

Carson also gives the drivers a new safety tip each year: "It was check your brakes, clean your mirrors, and clear your intersections."

"Seeing him come out every year, you know seeing him grow and develop and continue to return to UPS is the highlight of their peak season," said Sam Russ, a manager for UPS.

Of course, he also gets to see Mr. Ernie.

"He means everything to me. He’s like a brother or an uncle to me. He’s just a great, great friend," said Carson.