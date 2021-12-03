Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect determined incompetent for trial

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for now.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty requested that Alissa be sent to Colorado's state mental hospital in Pueblo for treatment.

Friday, a judge ordered 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.

He’s accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers supermarket in the college town of Boulder in March.

Authorities say he killed a police officer, shoppers, and several store employees including an Olympic hopeful distance runner.

Three previous evaluations found him incompetent, unable to understand proceedings and assist in his defense.