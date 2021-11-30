Woodland Park seeing rash of vehicle break-ins

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department reports a recent record number of car break-ins leaving many people without their personal property just ahead of the holidays.

Sunday, police received a call a little after midnight from a homeowner on Columbine Village Drive and Valley View.

The caller told officers he heard the window to his vehicle being smashed outside. When officers arrived, they saw three suspects take off.

After a chase and some backup from the Colorado State Patrol and the Teller County Sheriffs Office - the suspects were eventually arrested. However, WPPD says these are not the only car burglars in Woodland Park.

“It is not an isolated issue - it seems to be happening all over the place with these car break-ins,” Woodland Park Police Chief Steve Hasler told KRDO.

Within the last four months, Chief Hasler says there have been 14 break-ins or attempted break-ins. In November, the department received seven reports.

That’s a spike law enforcement says they haven't seen before in that area.

“We have a major highway that runs through the city and that gives opportunists a chance to steal your stuff,” he said.

Chief Hasler says the spike could be due to several things; overflow crime from nearby cities, or more people coming into the area. Additionally, the holiday season is coming up.

Since it's hard to track down a suspect in vehicle break-ins without a witness or description, Chief Hasler suggests being aware of your surroundings and keeping a close eye on your car when out and about. Above all, police ask drivers to make sure their vehicles are always locked.