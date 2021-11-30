On the Lookout: Porch Pirates strike again; identity theft suspect needs IDed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past weekend marked the beginning of a holiday shopping blitz for most Americans, but it also marked the beginning of a target-rich environment for porch pirates.

One KRDO viewer caught a criminal on camera, driving a red four-door pickup truck scouting his Broadmoor neighborhood for packages left behind on porches. The viewer said his items were placed on his front step the afternoon of Wednesday, November 24th, and about 20 minutes later, a red pickup is seen slowly driving by. The truck then doubles back and a suspect jumps out to grab the package and speed off.

Broadmoor Neighborhood Porch Pirate

Another viewer told KRDO, her packages were stolen off her porch on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, near Galley and Powers. In that instance, the suspect jumped out of a silver, four-door SUV, the evening of Tuesday, November 23.

Southeast Neighborhood Porch Pirate

If you recognize either suspect, in either crime, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify an identity thief and apprehend his accomplice.

Investigators were looking into an auto theft case when they discovered stolen goods inside a storage unit, including a cell phone equipped with Apple Pay. The two suspects, according to investigators, then used the cell phone payment system to buy items at the Home Depot at 102 N. Academy Boulevard.

The crime occurred on February 1, 2021.

One suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Justin Earle Busick. He has yet to be apprehended.

Home Depot Fraud Suspect, Justin Earle Busick (EPSO)

The second suspect, who was also wearing glasses and camo pants, has not been identified. If you recognize him or know anything about the crime, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.