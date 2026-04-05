Skip to Content
krdo-local-news

Unsettled weather pattern moving into Southern Colorado: Daily rainfall chances

By
today at 6:30 PM
Published 3:11 PM

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies and another cool night here in Southern Colorado. We will see overnight lows in the 30s for communities along the I-25 Corridor and 20s up in the High Country.

On Monday, we will see increasing clouds moving in from the southwest ahead of a system that will bring us our first chance of showers late in the day. We will see highs slightly warmer, generally in the 70s, with warmer readings out in the Eastern Plains.

The unsettled weather pattern continues. Tuesday will bring us a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms to most areas in Southern Colorado. We will have southerly winds at around 5 to 10 mph. The rain should keep high temperatures slightly cooler, mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will bring us mostly cloudy skies and a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. We will have to watch out for fire danger conditions.

Thursday and Friday will bring us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb to about 70 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: krdo-local-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.