Colorado Springs Police investigate overnight shooting off Union Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police said they received a report of a shooting off N. Union Blvd just after midnight on Tuesday, November 30th. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot and was suffering from a serious, but non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on the east side of Colorado Springs, not far from Memorial Park

There is no suspect information at this time, and no update on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.