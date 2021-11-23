On the Lookout: Hit and run suspect; accused identity thief

Colorado Springs Police are sending out the call, again, for help to track down a driver who hit a cyclist and drove away.

The cyclist, according to police, has a "long road to recovery."

The crash happened Friday, November 5th, just before sunset, at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street, in the Old North End of Colorado Springs.

Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle (CSPD)

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was driving a silver, quad cab Dodge Dakota pickup truck, with a black ladder rack mounted on the truck's bed. It's likely the vehicle's front left corner and left headlight are damaged due to the impact with the cyclist.

If you know anything about the crash, or who might have been driving, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP.

In Pueblo, police are trying to track down Anthony Sanchez.

Anthony Sanchez (PPD)

The 41-year-old has been on the run for almost one year. Sanchez has two warrants for identity theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is wanted on a $30,000 bond. Police say he could be driving a black Buick.

If you know where Anthony Sanchez could be, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.