El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim was being treated.

After interviewing the victim, officers discovered an incident occurred at a residence in the 7000 block of Colorado Tech Drive in unincorporated El Paso County between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

According to EPCSO, the man's injury was not critical. He is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time, the EPCSO says they're not releasing the identity of the victim. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.