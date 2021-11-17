Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief pursuit Wednesday, officers arrested a man for a felony warrant.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park at 11:12 a.m.

While addressing the violations, officers contacted two individuals wanted for warrants. Police say one individual was identified as a felony parole violator. The man began walking away and officers instructed him to stop, which led to a brief pursuit.

Officers chased the suspect to the 200 block of East Las Vegas St. before temporarily losing sight of him. Gold Hill Patrol Officers and Downtown Area Response Team Officers assisted in the containment of the area.

A short while later, officers found the suspect hiding behind a residence. Police took the man, later identified as 53-year-old Reginald Franklin, into custody without further incident.

According to police, Franklin was taken to the Criminal Justice Center in El Paso County for his felony warrant.