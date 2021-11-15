Sex Offender Management Board recommends changing term ‘sex offender’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new recommendation from the Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) would change how convicted sex offenders are labeled.

Created in 1992, SOMB develops standards and management for sex offenders. The board is made up of 25 members who serve a 4-year term.

SOMB has already voted in favor of changing the term for rehabilitation purposes, but the exact name will be determined at a meeting on Nov. 19. The name change would be "person-first language."

The options include:

Individuals who commit sexual offenses

Individuals who engage in sexual offenses

Individuals who engage in sexually abusive behavior

Individuals in treatment for engaging in sexually abusive behaviors

Clients

Board chair Kimberly Kline points out that the reason for the change is research-based.

"Research really shows us that assigning a label has the potential for negative effects and rehabilitation," Kline said. "Since we're mandated to make standards that are backed in research, this is really the biggest reason for the change."

The person first change is not sitting well with everyone though.

"You can take a tiger and call it a puppy, but as soon as you take it in your house, It's still going kill you, right," Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen asked. "Using the term 'sex offender' recognizes the gravity of deviant sexual behavior committed against another person. This proposed change diminishes the harm done to victims of sex offenders."

These recommendations from SOMB are used mostly in professional settings, like treatment providers or supervision officers. The terminology change would not apply to how crimes are reported or prosecuted.

SOMB program manager Chris Lobanov-Rostovsky said juvenile standards have used person-first language for nearly 10 years.

Still, Allen doesn't believe there are credible studies that show this is effective at reducing recidivism. He plans to join other district attorneys at the board meeting to oppose the terminology change.