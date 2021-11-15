Private memorial for Kreb family members who died in apparent murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, family and friends held a private memorial at New Life Church for the four members of the Kreb family who died from an apparent murder-suicide.

On Oct. 30, the El Paso County Sheriff found 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, and 9-year-old Barret Kreb dead. Investigators identified Christof M. Kreb as the suspect.

However, during the emotional funeral service, loved ones grieved the three victims along with Christof.

The Kreb family did not allow cameras inside the ceremony but did allow KRDO reporter Cindy Centofanti to attend. During the memorial, family and friends described the Krebs as a family filled with love.

Speakers acknowledged that Christoff and Yvette faced many hurdles in their 20 years of marriage, including mental health, the stress of raising eight children, and financial troubles, but they had no harsh words for Christof.

Church officials told Centofanti it's not their place to judge how the Kreb family chooses to mourn, rather it's to be there and lift up the people grieving.

The family asks for donations to go to the organization Stop Soldier Suicide and a GoFundMe, which will be used for the remaining children's education and mental health assistance in the Pikes Peak Region.