Victims, suspect identified in murder-suicide near Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide that happened this weekend north of Colorado Springs, and all of the people involved were related.

At about 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report of someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help. When deputies entered the residence, they found 2 juveniles and 2 adults deceased. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were called out to process the scene.

On Monday, EPCSO identified the victims as 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, and nine-year-old Barrett Kreb.

The suspect was identified as Christof M. Kreb, who is identified as Yvette's husband.

According to the US Air Force Academy, the Krebs had eight children. Their daughter, Morgan, is listed as a member of the air rifle team.

Investigators haven't given a suspected motive behind the killings. EPCSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you have information, call 719-520-6666.