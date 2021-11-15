El Paso County not included in new indoor event health order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new vaccine mandate for large unseated indoor events doesn't include Colorado's most populous county.

Sunday, state health leaders issued a public health order requiring those who attended events of 500 or more where seats aren't assigned to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in most Denver metro counties.

Now, 13 Investigates has learned El Paso County Public Health wasn't part of the discussion when the state was drafting up the vaccine requirement for large events, despite numerous large events happening in El Paso County over the next few weeks.

El Paso County Public Health officials say they didn't receive an advanced notice of the public health order, including which counties were involved or why.

At least three events, including a Christmas Country Gift Show, a lego expo, and a gun show, are scheduled to take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center in the next month. If those events were in the six Denver metro counties, they'd likely require proof of vaccination for entry under the new public health order.

13 Investigates spoke with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's COVID incident commander about the vaccine requirement.

"Ensuring that these large events which are incredibly high risk if they turn into a super spreader event are as safe a possible," Scott Bookman said. "If we know where everybody is it allows us to do that case investigation and contact tracing and really these unseated events are where we could see a lot of unchecked spread."

All Denver metro counties, with the exception of Douglas, are included in the vaccine requirement for large events. Venues can apply for a variance of the rule. The rule goes into effect on Friday. Venues are allowed to take a negative COVID test for event-goers through November 30.

The rule will largely impact concerts, reception, auctions, and bars, according to the order.

When 13 Investigates pressed Bookman on why his agency didn't loop El Paso County Public Health into the discussion about an indoor event vaccine mandate, he said the state started with where many of the large events take place.

"What I would just say is that we did the start with the Denver Metro area where the vast majority of these events occur and we will continue to have these conversations with our partners across the state," Bookman explained.

After our stories aired on Monday, CDPHE sent 13 Investigates this statement.

"We have spoken to El Paso County Public Health and hope they join the metro area counties in this action," a CDPHE spokesperson said.