Pueblo Police Chief and District Attorney speak out against legislative laws

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Pueblo City Council Work Session Monday, Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller and 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner claimed they are struggling to do their job because of legislative laws passed in Denver.

Their comments are on the heels of new crime statistics in Pueblo showing a rise in crime.

According to data, all categories of crime are up from 2020 to 2021 in Pueblo. Overall, it equates to a 23% increase in crime in 2021.

Crime Stats via Pueblo Police

"I think we are here tonight to kind of ring the alarm a little bit because the trend is going in the wrong direction," Chostner said. "When we are dealing with homicides, drive-by shootings, and officer-involved shootings, 70% of those crimes are committed by people who are out on some kind of release."

According to Chostner, laws passed in Denver within the past two legislative sessions are hindering him and the Pueblo Police Department from properly prosecuting criminals.

"Previously you could take a gun away from someone who had a previous conviction that is not true now," Chostner said. He was referring to the Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) law. According to Chostner, the legislation allows previously convicted felons to "retain weapons." He told KRDO he believes that's a public safety issue.

Chostner was also critical of the bond criteria in Colorado courts, citing offenders KRDO previously covered who committed violent crimes while out on bond.

"You frequently hear how did that person get out on bond? How could that have taken place? I get asked that all the time and I say we tried to keep the person in jail. We did not want them out," said Chostner. "I don't even think the judge wanted to let them out, but they are restricted by a criteria that is given to them by the state legislature."

Two unrelated individuals he referred to who were released on bond were Leonard Cordova and Nicholas Tumblin.

In October, Cordova had been released on bond multiple times. While out, Cordova allegedly shot at two women in a car.

Less than ten days later, Tumblin allegedly murdered a man and shot another while out on parole. The man who survived being shot told KRDO he was upset he almost died because a repeat offender was allowed back on the streets.

Being released on bond isn't the only concern Chostner has. According to the district attorney, another restraint for his prosecutorial staff is the Colorado Department of Corrections allowing offenders to get out early.

"We recently had an individual here in Pueblo that we sentenced to six years in prison be released in 12 months with revenge on their mind. It resulted in a murder and somebody else being sent to jail with serious bodily injury," Chostner said.

Chostner said while parole officers are doing all they can to work with offenders within the parole system, their hands are tied.

"They are getting direction from their bosses in Denver to not go after people who have broken conditions of their release. They are being told don't go after them," Chostner said. "When we hear about someone who has broken their bond condition or has broken their parole condition, the local folks here want to go after them. Police Chief is ready to pick them up. I am ready to prosecute, and they get guidance from Denver, don't do it. We don't have time to mess with that kind of thing right now."

He also pointed towards a law taking effect on March 1, 2022, that would decriminalize certain categories of crime. According to Chostner, the law would reduce the categories of misdemeanor crimes from three to two.

"Things that I used to prosecute in County Court will now be given to Municipal Court to try and prosecute those at a much lesser level," he said. "Instead of being able to put people in jail for certain crimes, police officers are now having to write them tickets for a petty crime."

Chostner said he has testified numerous times on bills to advocate for Pueblo County but has only reached dead ends.

"People who pass laws in Denver don't have to enforce them here in Pueblo County," Chostner said.