On the Lookout: Homicide Suspect, shooting victim, wanted Safe Streets criminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify the rider of a yellow dirt bike, suspected of shooting into a car -- hitting a man and woman. The woman died of her injuries.

The violence unfolded at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday evening, November 6th, in the 3600 block of East Galley Road, just north of the Citadel Mall.

Shortly after being shot, the driver of the car crashed into a utility pole at Galley Road and Auburn Drive.

Yellow Dirt Bike Shooting Suspect (CSPD)

Surveillance video captured the rider on the yellow dirt bike, just before the shooting, wearing all black clothing and a black helmet.

If you recognize the bike, or know anything about the rider, you're asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Shooting Victim's Car (CSPD)

The morning of October 28th was anything but peaceful in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue. An occupied dark-colored Honda Accord was shot. It was possibly a 2005-2007 model, with blue tape on the driver side mirror and may have bullet holes near the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the Accord, as well as the gunman, fled the scene before police could arrive.

Police believe the shooter is the same suspect in an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue.

If you were inside the vehicle, or know who may have been, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Robert Campbell (PPD)

Pueblo Police need your help to locate Robert Campbell. The 29-year-old known gang member has felony warrants for assault and burglary, and according to police, Campbell ran from them twice last week alone.

If you know where Campbell is, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.