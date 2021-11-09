El Paso County Sheriff searches for vehicle connected to Old Stage Rd. shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released a description of a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting that happened in unincorporated El Paso County.

Saturday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report that a "juvenile" gunshot victim was at a local hospital. After a preliminary investigation, police determined the shooting happened under the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction along the 2300 block of Old Stage Road.

From there, the EPCSO assumed responsibility for the case. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was with their family inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting. The victim was shot once in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, the EPCSO office released a photo from surveillance video showing a suspect vehicle. According to investigators, the vehicle was caught on camera speeding away from the scene exactly 30 seconds after the shooting happened.

According to the EPCSO, the vehicle is a small gray or silver sedan and appears to be missing the front driver side hubcap.

Also, the sheriff's office says inaccurate information received by dispatch said the shooting might've happened near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The EPSCO says the incident was isolated to the 2300 block of Old Stage Road.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or shooting is asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.