COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating shots fired call that happened this morning, November 6th, between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m.

It occurred in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road, near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and south of The Broadmoor.

If you have any information related to this incident or if you witnessed it, please contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.