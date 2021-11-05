CU Boulder students march to frat house in protest following reported sexual assaults

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students at the University of Colorado Boulder gathered Friday evening to show support for two women who said they were sexually assaulted at an off-campus frat house.

According to our Denver affiliate, the first assault was reported at a frat house in the 1000 block of 12th St. on either Oct. 23 or Oct. 24. The second assault was reported at the same location on Oct. 31.

The Boulder Police Department told 9News both investigations are in their "early stages," and did not specify which fraternity was involved.

However, CU students said the assaults happened at Pi Kappa Alpha. The president of the fraternity declined to comment on the allegations to 9News.

Friday, students marched to the Pi Kappa Alpha house in solidarity with the victims. They say they want to see action taken against the fraternity and those responsible for the assaults.

"We can't let it get looked over again," said Selena Powell. The organizer of the protest, Powell told 9News she's a survivor of sexual assault. "We can't let it get swept under the rug. We need to bring awareness because it's not just our college campus that it's happening at. It's every college campus, so we need to set a standard and we need to stick to that and like frats or literally anyone know that it's not okay."

The University of Colorado said while most fraternities consist of CU students, the organizations are not affiliated with the school.

CU also released the following statement to 9News:

We are aware of recent allegations of sexual assault off-campus. In most cases, we cannot publicly share the details of specific cases due to privacy laws. Sexual assault has devastating impacts on victims and survivors and our campus community as a whole. CU Boulder is deeply committed to continuously improving our prevention and education efforts and ensuring that our response resources meet the needs of our campus community. CU has dedicated resources for confidential support and advocacy, safety measures, and investigative response regardless of whether incidents occur on or off campus. All allegations of sexual misconduct are reported to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC). Anyone who would like to share information or discuss addressing such conduct can contact OIEC at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu. We also ask anyone with information on a crime to report it to the police. University community members seeking free and confidential support, trauma informed counseling, and victim advocacy can also reach out to our Office of Victim Assistance at 303-492-8855 or assist@colorado.edu. University of Colorado

For more coverage on the CU protest by 9News, click here.