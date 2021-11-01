Two women claim Blazin Blue Automotive robbed them

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two women came forward after allegedly losing hundreds of dollars to the owner of an automotive repair shop in Pueblo.

Miranda Moorhead and Melinda Littig told KRDO they brought their cars to Blazin Blue Automotive needing repairs. However, weeks later, their cars aren't fixed and they were both out $1,200.

"The day that I handed the cashier's check over. That was the last day that I really heard from him," Moorhead said in reference to the owner, Anthony Stankiewicz.

Moorhead brought her vehicle in because her suspension light was on. Once there, she was told more repairs were needed.

Weeks went by without hearing from anyone at Blazin Blue Automotive. Finally, she was told her car was repaired. But days, later the suspension light came on again.

Moorhead took her car to another automotive shop in Pueblo. Mechanics there told her no repairs had been done to her car. Despite her best efforts, Moorhead said she hasn't received any sort of refund from Blazin Blue Automotive.

Littig shared a similar experience.

"It's been paid for for several months, and I've pretty much just got the runaround," Littig told KRDO.

Littig brought her car to Blazin Blue after it had been vandalized and needed repairs. She began making payments and was told it would the repairs would be done soon after.

After getting her car back, however, the repairs were nonexistent. Like Moorhead, Littig is out all of the money she paid Blazin Blue Automotive.

KRDO reached out to the owner of Blazin Blue Automotive. Anthony Stankiewicz provided this statement:

I love Blazin Blue Automotive and all the customers. I worked hard for the company. I was always 100% there for my customers and made sure their cars were serviced properly. After getting assaulted by customers, I started to lose the passion but still tried until there was nothing left to take. I have been robbed three times and my insurance is investigating it. Anthony Stankiewicz

Owner of Blazin Blue Automotive

The Pueblo Police Department confirmed to KRDO they are investigating thefts that occurred at Blazin Blue Automotive.

Still, both women are frustrated that they haven't received refunds for the work they paid for that didn't happen.

"Ask anyone how it would feel to lose out on twelve hundred dollars and be working full time and your husband be working full time and have an eleven-year-old daughter that likes sports and just needs to be provided for," Moorhead said. "It's really sad what he did, and he definitely put my family in a bind and it's sad to trust someone and be taken advantage of."

Moorhead told KRDO she's filled out paperwork and will soon be going to small claims court.

Stankiewicz claims he has more than $3 million worth of insurance claims for items allegedly stolen from him. Once those are resolved, he told KRDO he wants to pay back any customer that isn't happy.

A sign on the door of the shop says Blazin Blue Automotive has gone out of business.