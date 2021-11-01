Charity accepting candy donations for ‘Treats for Troops’ program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you have leftover Halloween candy it can be donated to the men and women in the armed forces.

The organization Soldiers' Angels is collecting candy for their Halloween Candy collection program called 'Treats for Troops.'

In Colorado Springs, the EZ Ship & Uhaul off North Academy is accepting candy. Donations can be dropped off during business hours.

People who donate also get a 10% holiday shipping discount through that store.

According to Soldiers' Angels, the candy will be distributed to U.S. troops and veterans across the world.

