Divine Mountain Girl Scouts raising 10K to rebuild Florissant Park

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Teller County Girl Scouts troop is working to rebuild a community park.

The Divine Mountain Girl Scouts are currently collecting funds to fix up Florrisant Park. The park, which has been around for more than a decade, needs new equipment and maintenance.

Ryan Conley is in support of rebuilding the park after bringing his six-year-old daughter and realizing it was dangerous.

"There is no stuff to play on anymore, we are down to two swings, it is time for a refurbish," said Conley. "There is not a lot of stuff to play on here."

The Mountain Divide troop told KRDO they hope to recreate the space so future generations can enjoy it.

Annie Demuth, a 12-year-old Mountain Divide Girl Scout says it's tough to see other kids get sad after realizing the equipment is too dangerous.

"In my girl scout troop, I've seen a lot of little kids' faces that are really sad about the park and can't go down the slide," said Annie Demuth.

Annie admitted she doesn't feel safe going on the equipment and understands why parents won't bring their kids there.

Which is why The Mountain Divide Girl Scouts are partnering up with Teller County Park Division to recreate this space for future generations to enjoy.

Mike Demuth and his wife, the Toop Leaders, say they're currently raising $10,000, but hope to raise $150,000 in total. Demuth said the funds will go towards a new playground, new basketball courses, hiking trails, and a flower garden.

Mike Demuth and his wife run the Mountain Divide Girl Scout Troop.

"The town of Florissant is growing and we need to make our community a better place, this right here would be a good meeting place for people, with hiking trails and views of the sunset out there," said Demuth.

The park is composed of three phases, with phase one being a new playground for kids hoping. The rebuilding begins in the Spring of 2022. The goal is to complete the playground portion of the remodel by the Fall of 2022.

In addition to donations collected through the troop, Teller County Parks Division is providing funds.

To donate to the cause click here.